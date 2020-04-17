× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 3, 1927 — April 13, 2020

PORT ORANGE, FL./GLENS FALLS — Donald Francis Whiting , 93, of Port Orange Florida and Glens Falls, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, following a brief illness.

Donald was born on April 3, 1927, the son of Ernest and Beulah (Barnes) Whiting. He married Helen M. Leonard on July 20, 1947 in St.Mary's Church, Glens Falls.

He graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls as part of the accelerated graduation in January 1946 and joined the 1383rd AAF base unit in Baffin Bay Canada. During this time, he worked as a weather specialist and communications operator assisting in the landing of supply planes.

He was a past member of St. Mary's Church of Glens Falls and of The Church of The Epiphany, in Port Orange, Florida, where he volunteered on several church committees.

After the war, he worked for The New York Telephone Co, known to us then as “Ma Bell”. He retired from AT&T after many years of service and shortly after that moved to Port Orange, Florida with his wife Helen where he lived for over 40 years. Due to his advancing years, he moved back to the Glens Falls area in 2017 to be near his family, where he resided at The Home of The Good Shepherd in Wilton.