April 3, 1927 — April 13, 2020
PORT ORANGE, FL./GLENS FALLS — Donald Francis Whiting , 93, of Port Orange Florida and Glens Falls, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Donald was born on April 3, 1927, the son of Ernest and Beulah (Barnes) Whiting. He married Helen M. Leonard on July 20, 1947 in St.Mary's Church, Glens Falls.
He graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls as part of the accelerated graduation in January 1946 and joined the 1383rd AAF base unit in Baffin Bay Canada. During this time, he worked as a weather specialist and communications operator assisting in the landing of supply planes.
He was a past member of St. Mary's Church of Glens Falls and of The Church of The Epiphany, in Port Orange, Florida, where he volunteered on several church committees.
After the war, he worked for The New York Telephone Co, known to us then as “Ma Bell”. He retired from AT&T after many years of service and shortly after that moved to Port Orange, Florida with his wife Helen where he lived for over 40 years. Due to his advancing years, he moved back to the Glens Falls area in 2017 to be near his family, where he resided at The Home of The Good Shepherd in Wilton.
Don was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, and The Knights of Columbus Council 194, where he served some time as Grand Knight. Don also called the numbers for Bingo for several years. He was on the ski patrol at Gore Mountain for many years, which he enjoyed immensely as he not only provided a service to the mountain but he enjoyed having his children join him there every weekend where they spent many hours skiing as a family. The family was there together from the first run of the day until dad did the last sweep of the mountain at the end of the day.
He also was an American Red Cross Blood Donor and was honored for the many donations he made over the years, proudly wearing the Blood donor pins.
An avid Red Wings fan, you would see him at the hockey games, as he and Helen were season pass holders.
Don was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Helen, his brother, Alfred, and his grandchildren Christopher Sherman, Sarah Whiting, and Matthew Stedman.
Survivors include his brother Robert Whiting of Queensbury; his sister Mary (Frank) Briggs of South Glens Falls; and his 4 children, Nancy (Robert) Stedman of Glens Falls, Donald R. (Joyce) Whiting of Delaware, Jeanne (Wade) Sherman of Moreau and Jeffrey (Peg) Whiting of Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lee Sherman (Chiara) of California, Jaclyn Stedman of Glens Falls, Corey Whiting of Singapore, Andrew Whiting of Washington DC , Dan Whiting (Rebecca) of Virginia and Tim Whiting (Kristin) of Virginia; his great grandchildren Caseyanne Sherman, Julian Stedman, Giacomo and Amedeo Sherman, Caralynn, Juliana, Hannah, Vivian Whiting, and Winifred Whiting. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Don was known by many names in his family. He was Daddy-O to his children, Grandpa Turkey to his grandchildren, Great Grandpa Buckethead, and Grandpa Don to his great grandchildren. His favorite mother in law fondly referred to him as “the telephone man”
His eldest grandson remembers him as this:”Grandpa Don had a sense of humor, albeit a dry one. Dry as sandpaper. You might even say abrasive. And although it's not a phrase he would have used he always “kept it real.”
Donald was an honest man with high standards and he expected the same of his family. He was most likely disappointed a few times. He complimented that with his sense of humor, his love of life and God. He and Helen were a handsome couple and were often seen on the dance floor with their ballroom style dancing. They loved a good party, especially weddings and holidays. When getting dressed up to go out you would always hear him say, “it's not the clothes that make the man, it's the man who makes the clothes”.
The family would like to thank his extended family, the staff of The Home of The Good Shepherd in Wilton, which was his home for the past few years. We would also like to thank the staff of The Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their compassionate care during his final days.
A celebration of Donald's life with the love and warmth in which he deserves will be scheduled at a later date due to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
