Jan. 22 1929—Sept. 22, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Donald F. Fisk of Queensbury died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Washington Center in Argyle.

He was born January 22, 1929 in Albany, the son of the late Frank and Agnes (Casey) Fisk. He married Madeline Lavery, October 15, 1960.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School and attended Hudson Valley Technical College in Troy and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Queensbury Water Department as water treatment plant operator. He also wrote articles for the newspaper, “Liberty Proclaimer.”

Donald is survived by his wife, Madeline Fisk and two daughters, Eva B. LaSage and her husband, Bill, and Donna M. Nadeau, four grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Donald’s family from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Edward.

