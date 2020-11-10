Nov. 17, 1940—Nov. 7, 2020

CORINTH – Donald F. Feulner, 79, of County Route 24, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Clayton and Anna (Thomas) Feulner.

Don attended Corinth Central School.

He married Patricia M. Gurney on April 7, 1962, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away Oct. 2, 2015 following 53 years of marriage.

Don was employed for over 30 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement in 1990, and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

He enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles, country music, and going out to dinner. He also enjoyed helping out anyone who needed it.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Kenneth Feulner and by his siblings: Raymond Feulner, Robert Feulner, Gerald Feulner, and Eugene Feulner.