June 14, 1945 — Dec. 20, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Donald F. Collette, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Springfield, Massachusetts on June 14, 1945 he was the son of the late Theodore H. and Elizabeth E. Collette.
Don was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then attended Adirondack Community College.
Don married the love of his life, Marianne “Nan” LaHaise, on Aug. 20, 1966 at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. Don and Nan were active members of the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad and Empire Ambulance Service, rendering medical aid and comfort to many patients throughout their time in that calling. They also enjoyed time spent traveling around the country in their RV. They built lifelong friendships with the RVing community and would meet up with people at parks from all over the United States.
Don was a talented jack-of-all-trades, having become skilled in everything from automotive repair to plumbing, heating, electric and all levels of general carpentry. These skills allowed him to eventually become assistant superintendent of building and grounds for Queensbury Union Free School district where he retired after 18 years. He then moved to Nantucket with his wife, Nan a lover of the ocean, to work with his sons already on the island, in carpentry. Don and Nan would spend the rest of their time together doing what they loved and welcoming family and friends to their home by the sea until Nan's unexpected passing on Aug 18, 2009.
Don then left the island and returned to Queensbury to be closer to his family. Never one to rest, he would become once again invaluable to his family, maintaining their buildings and grounds as a caretaker of several rental properties. He took the concept of the “tiny house” and made it his own by renovating and building a unique compact space that contained all the comforts of home within a 250-square-foot space.
When he wasn't working, Don loved to take his kayak out with friends and family on the Batten Kill. Paddling for hours on the peaceful waters. A beautiful day was always capped off with a smoke and the perfect Manhattan.
Don loved riding his motorcycle and would ultimately travel across country with his sons all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway. A trip he remembered fondly.
Don was most proud of his family, his children, grandchildren, and extended family. He leaves behind to remember the good times his son, Timothy Collette of Syracuse and his children, Caroline and Sullivan; his daughter, Elizabeth Tackett of Queensbury, her husband, William, and their children, Michael, Benjamin and Zachary; his son, Jaime Collette of Queensbury and his fianceé, Bobbi Nelson; and his son, Seth Collette of Nantucket and his wife, Dianne, and their children, Ryder, Aspen, Kinley and Piper. He also leaves behind siblings, Maryanne Bunker and her husband, Seth; Ted Collette and his wife, Barb, Elaine Winchell and her husband, Dana, Ken Collette and his wife, Laura; Tommy Collette and his wife, Jill; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances.
At his request, Don's ashes will be mixed with Nan's and scattered in their favorite places and interred beside his wife at their final resting place at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A celebration of life will be held immediately following.
The family would like to thank Lynn Keil, PA-C of Hudson Headwaters and the nurses from Hospice of Warren County for their loving care and assistance at the end of Don's life.
To view Don's book of memory and post online condolences or a special memory of him, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
