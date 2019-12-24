Donald F. Collette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don then left the island and returned to Queensbury to be closer to his family. Never one to rest, he would become once again invaluable to his family, maintaining their buildings and grounds as a caretaker of several rental properties. He took the concept of the “tiny house” and made it his own by renovating and building a unique compact space that contained all the comforts of home within a 250-square-foot space.

When he wasn't working, Don loved to take his kayak out with friends and family on the Batten Kill. Paddling for hours on the peaceful waters. A beautiful day was always capped off with a smoke and the perfect Manhattan.

Don loved riding his motorcycle and would ultimately travel across country with his sons all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway. A trip he remembered fondly.