 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald F. "Carpy" Carpenter, Sr.
0 entries

Donald F. "Carpy" Carpenter, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald F. "Carpy" Carpenter, Sr.

June 26, 1945—May 23, 2021

ATHOL—Donald F. “Carpy” Carpenter, Sr., 75, of Athol Road, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Born June 26, 1945 in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late Edgar and Bertha (Potter) Carpenter.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Warrensburg Central School, class of 1963. He spent his early years as a truck driver and on a dynamite crew during the Northway construction project and later began working with his brother, Phil forming Carpenter Brothers Logging & Excavating where he remained for nearly 50 years.

Besides spending time with his family, Don enjoyed watching Yankee baseball, the Detroit Red Wings, New York Giants, and girls beach volleyball. He also enjoyed his family’s annual reunions at the fish hatchery. Most of all, he adored his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by brothers: Robert and Philip Carpenter; sister, Mary Sweet and brother-in-law, Tom Conner.

He is survived by his loving companion, Donna Keck of Athol; sons, Jamie Carpenter of Athol, Donald Carpenter, Jr., and his wife, Shelly of Athol, and Brian Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Carpenter; sister, Ellen Connor; brothers, Edgar Carpenter and his wife, Sheila, William Carpenter and his wife, Lesley, and Richard Carpenter and his wife, Lisa; brother-in-law, Jack Sweet of Warrensburg; grandchildren, Donald, Jeffrey, Zachary, Cameron, Izech, and Ezekiel Carpenter; stepchildren, Joseph, Kevin, Tyson, and Tammy Leombruno; cousin, Bruce Carpenter of Corinth; as well as his “almost daughter,” Heather Annis of Warrensburg and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Don’s family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bridging the Spanish language gap

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News