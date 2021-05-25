June 26, 1945—May 23, 2021

ATHOL—Donald F. “Carpy” Carpenter, Sr., 75, of Athol Road, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Born June 26, 1945 in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late Edgar and Bertha (Potter) Carpenter.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Warrensburg Central School, class of 1963. He spent his early years as a truck driver and on a dynamite crew during the Northway construction project and later began working with his brother, Phil forming Carpenter Brothers Logging & Excavating where he remained for nearly 50 years.

Besides spending time with his family, Don enjoyed watching Yankee baseball, the Detroit Red Wings, New York Giants, and girls beach volleyball. He also enjoyed his family’s annual reunions at the fish hatchery. Most of all, he adored his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by brothers: Robert and Philip Carpenter; sister, Mary Sweet and brother-in-law, Tom Conner.