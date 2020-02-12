Nov. 14, 1937 — Feb. 9, 2020 KINGSBURY — Donald E. Tripp, 82, of Kingsbury, and Wildwood, Florida, passed away from cancer on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice Mike Conley House in Clermont, Florida.

Born on Nov. 14, 1937 in Glens Falls, he was the only child of Earle and Nellie (Trendell) Tripp. Don was a long- time resident of Kingsbury and recently spent winters in Wildwood, Florida.

He attended Hudson Falls School graduating in 1955 and married Mary Ellen Murphy on July 14, 1956. They enjoyed 63 years together.

Don was a 3rd generation dairy farmer until 1971. Then, he went to work for the Town of Kingsbury Highway Department moving on to the Washington County Highway Department where he was a foreman when he retired. Following retirement, he worked several years plotting the 911 addresses throughout Washington County.

While farming he participated in the Washington County Fair Tractor Pull with his International 706 tractor. His first-place win earned him the opportunity to advance to the New York State Fair competition, where he also placed first. Giving him the honor of being the first tractor puller from Washington County to have a first-place finish at the New York State Fair, an award he was very proud of.