Nov. 14, 1937 — Feb. 9, 2020 KINGSBURY — Donald E. Tripp, 82, of Kingsbury, and Wildwood, Florida, passed away from cancer on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice Mike Conley House in Clermont, Florida.
Born on Nov. 14, 1937 in Glens Falls, he was the only child of Earle and Nellie (Trendell) Tripp. Don was a long- time resident of Kingsbury and recently spent winters in Wildwood, Florida.
He attended Hudson Falls School graduating in 1955 and married Mary Ellen Murphy on July 14, 1956. They enjoyed 63 years together.
Don was a 3rd generation dairy farmer until 1971. Then, he went to work for the Town of Kingsbury Highway Department moving on to the Washington County Highway Department where he was a foreman when he retired. Following retirement, he worked several years plotting the 911 addresses throughout Washington County.
While farming he participated in the Washington County Fair Tractor Pull with his International 706 tractor. His first-place win earned him the opportunity to advance to the New York State Fair competition, where he also placed first. Giving him the honor of being the first tractor puller from Washington County to have a first-place finish at the New York State Fair, an award he was very proud of.
Though his occupation changed from farming the “farmer” within him never faded. His big tractors were traded for smaller ones. Don was an avid farm toy collector making several trips to Dyersville, Iowa for the Annual Farm Toy Show, participating in the Greenwich FFA Farm Toy Show, and building his extensive “Toy Room” in their home.
He was a member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company in its early years. He served on the Washington County Fair Board for many years and was a member of their executive committee.
Being an only child, family was important to Don. He simply enjoyed doing things with family and friends. There were many holiday gatherings and family reunions on the home farm property. There is no doubt that Don enjoyed talking and he could converse with anyone he met. His conversations and sense of humor will be missed by all.
Don leaves behind an extensive family. His wife, Mary of 63 years, his seven children, their spouses and 14 grandchildren.
He will be missed by his wife, Mary Tripp; their children, Joan (Dale) Prouty and their children, Adam Prouty, Ida Prouty (Lisa Phillips) and Erin Brisbin, Kathy (Clinton “Lucky”) Stevens and their children, Joshua Stevens and Kristina (Brian) Felton, Albert (Pam) Tripp and his children, Pamela (Adam Quist) and Jeff (Summer Cross), David (Carol) Tripp, Donna Kelly and her sons, Brian (Erika Gundel) and Randy (Kaeli) Kelly, Robert Tripp (Tammy DeBlois) and his children, Katelyn (Zack Bennett), Briana (Mike) Alexander and Robert Jr. (Gwen Roberts), Benjamin Tripp (Michele Georgi) and his daughters, Kylie and Teagan Tripp; and a generation of 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring and burial will be in Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Remembrance donations can be made to a hospice house of your choice, or the Washington County Fair, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
