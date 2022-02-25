Oct. 1, 1937—Feb. 21, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Donald E. Schermerhorn, “Schemmy,” 84, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at the Glens Falls Center.

Born Oct. 1, 1937 in Schenectady, NY he was the son of the late Ira N. and Blanche (Caron) Schermerhorn.

Donald was employed for over 45 years with Niagara-Mohawk Power Corporation. He was a lineman and retired as a foreman. He enjoyed the outdoors and sports which included skiing, golfing, boating on Lake George and bowling. He lived in Orange City, FL for about ten years before moving back to Lake George.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by one sister Joyce Jackson.

Survivors include one daughter, Caron C. Schermerhorn of Lake George; one son, Brett Schermerhorn of Duxbury, VT; three grandchildren: Annika Schermerhorn, Ryer Schermerhorn and Luke Schermerhorn; and one sister Iris Odasz of SC.

At Don’s request there will be no call hours or services. Spring burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY and will be announced.

Memorial’s in Don’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.