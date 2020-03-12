Aug. 25, 1942 — March 4, 2020
MOREAU — Donald E. Doran, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.
Born Aug. 25, 1942 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edith (Hathaway) Lessard.
On July 2, 1966, Donald married the love of his life, Nicole Lemay. Together they worked side by side for over 30 years as the husband and wife team named Don’s Drywall in Warrensburg. Don was also employed at GE in Schenectady, and as a custodian in the South Glens Falls School District. He was also a driver for New Country and the Mackey Group in Saratoga, and Lia Nissan in Glens Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Don had a large faith in God and his church. He was truly a servant in all aspects. He would help anyone in need and had a very giving heart. Although he worked long hours, he always made time for his children, family, neighbors, and friends. He enjoyed camping, long drives, and volunteering his time at his church. He loved to build things with wood for the homes of his grandchildren, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory are, his loving wife of 53 years, Nicole Doran; his daughters, Michele Johnson (Harold), Samantha Brannan, Christine Doran and her son, Caleb Doran; siblings, Rosalie Stafford (Rodney), Gerry Finney, Albert Doran (Maribel), Noreen Kauffman and Winnie Lessard; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donald’s name can be made to the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to the Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.