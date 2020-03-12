Donald E. Doran
Aug. 25, 1942 — March 4, 2020

MOREAU — Donald E. Doran, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born Aug. 25, 1942 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edith (Hathaway) Lessard.

On July 2, 1966, Donald married the love of his life, Nicole Lemay. Together they worked side by side for over 30 years as the husband and wife team named Don’s Drywall in Warrensburg. Don was also employed at GE in Schenectady, and as a custodian in the South Glens Falls School District. He was also a driver for New Country and the Mackey Group in Saratoga, and Lia Nissan in Glens Falls.

Don had a large faith in God and his church. He was truly a servant in all aspects. He would help anyone in need and had a very giving heart. Although he worked long hours, he always made time for his children, family, neighbors, and friends. He enjoyed camping, long drives, and volunteering his time at his church. He loved to build things with wood for the homes of his grandchildren, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are, his loving wife of 53 years, Nicole Doran; his daughters, Michele Johnson (Harold), Samantha Brannan, Christine Doran and her son, Caleb Doran; siblings, Rosalie Stafford (Rodney), Gerry Finney, Albert Doran (Maribel), Noreen Kauffman and Winnie Lessard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donald’s name can be made to the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to the Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

