Aug. 25, 1942 — March 4, 2020

MOREAU — Donald E. Doran, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born Aug. 25, 1942 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edith (Hathaway) Lessard.

On July 2, 1966, Donald married the love of his life, Nicole Lemay. Together they worked side by side for over 30 years as the husband and wife team named Don’s Drywall in Warrensburg. Don was also employed at GE in Schenectady, and as a custodian in the South Glens Falls School District. He was also a driver for New Country and the Mackey Group in Saratoga, and Lia Nissan in Glens Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Don had a large faith in God and his church. He was truly a servant in all aspects. He would help anyone in need and had a very giving heart. Although he worked long hours, he always made time for his children, family, neighbors, and friends. He enjoyed camping, long drives, and volunteering his time at his church. He loved to build things with wood for the homes of his grandchildren, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.