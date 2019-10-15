March 13, 1941 — Oct. 12, 2019
HUDSON FALLS – Donald E. Brilyea Jr., 78, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on March 13, 1941, in the town of Kingsbury, he was the son of the late Donald and Maude (DeLong) Brilyea.
On Sept. 19, 1981, he married Sandra Dickinson, at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. For many years, Donald was a self-employed auto mechanic and later retired from Advance Auto Parts.
Donald loved scratch off tickets, taking long Sunday drives and NASCAR, especially Jimmie Johnson, but most of all, Donald loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by two brothers, Howard “Butch” Brilyea and Bobby Brilyea.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Dickinson) Brilyea of Hudson Falls; his children, Ronnie DeLong and his wife Vivian of Queensbury, William “Puggy” DeLong and his wife, Nina of Hudson Falls, Donald DeLong and his wife, June of Kingfield, Maine, Lawrence “Larry” Brilyea and his wife, Michelle of Queensbury, Wanda “Tesse” Brilyea of Glens Falls, Annette “Barney” Duell and her husband, Stephen of Queensbury and Regina “Gurty” Marns and her companion, John of South Glens Falls; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers, Abbie and Jean Brilyea of Hudson Falls and LeRoy and Terry Brilyea of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Floral tributes and online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.