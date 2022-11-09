June 22, 1932—Nov. 6, 2022

COSSAYUNA — Donald E. Bain of Cossayuna Lake passed into the Lord’s hands on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Born June 22, 1932, to Allie W. Bain and Ada (Fairbanks) Bain.

Don worked for American Locomotive Company after graduating from Greenwich High School (1950).

Following his military service, Don took over the renowned Bain Grocery Store, Butcher Shop and Ice House in Cossayuna, and assumed U.S. Postal 12823 duties while running the store. Postmaster rank was earned in 1959 from the U.S. Postmaster General, a rank he held until his retirement in 1991. For 15 of those years he simultaneously held a night position with General Electric, working double shifts.

Don served in the U.S. Navy’s famed SeaBee’s (“Can Do!”), Naval Construction Battalion, during the Korean War, 1952-1954. Enlisting during the height of the war, the USN took him to California, Alaska, Asia, and the Philippines (where he led a motor pool as senior mechanic). Upon news of his father’s ailing health, he was offered discharge by the Navy in 1954 to return home to Cossayuna and help his parents with the family store. Earning an Honorable Discharge, he was awarded United Nations, National Defense, and Rifle Marksmanship Medals.

Don often spoke proudly of his service to America, with great affection for the U.S. Navy, and how fortunate he was being a kid from small town Cossayuna, educated in a one-room school house, and getting to see the world.

Don was a dedicated member of the Lakeville Baptist Church, cherishing his faith and congregation. Don was an early member of the Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department, serving as its fire chief 1969-1976. He was an initial member of the Cossayuna Lake Improvement Association (CLIA), serving on its Board of Directors. Don was also a member of the popular Cossayuna Ten Point Fish and Game Club, where he made countless memories with his fellow local sportsmen.

A talented man of many gifts, Don’s diverse hobbies included fishing (fresh water, deep sea, and ice), riding motorcycles (Chiefs, Harley’s and Honda’s), and flying his single-engine airplane. His retirement was filled with small projects, grilling, trips to the ocean, boating, and winter vacations with family and grandkids to Florida, and Disney World/Cruises.

Don is predeceased by his parents Allie and Ada, and his son Allen Bain.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Marcia (Gosselin) Bain; children: Karen Miller, Fran Bain, Tommy Bain, Ken Bain; stepchildren: Sheila Duffy, Kristin Wade, William Wade, Elisa Mussi; dear friend Bryan Gifford; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022. Calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. The funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Vincent Spiezio officiating. Burial immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

For those who wish to make a donation in Don’s name, they can do so to Lakeville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 270, Argyle, NY 12809 or the Cossayuna Fire Department, P.O. Box 21, Cossayuna, NY 12823.

Fair Winds and Following Seas, Don.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.