Aug. 14, 1953—Feb. 18, 2021
HADLEY—Donald “Donkey” F. Daniel, 67, of North Shore Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 18, 2021 at his home with his wife and son at his side.
Born on August 14, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Billie Jo McCoy and Frankie Jo (Blanton) Daniel. He was a 1970 graduate of Lakeland High School, Lakeland, FL.
In 1973, Donkey and his friend, Richie “Duck” Klingenbeck moved to New York State. He began his career in carpentry at Festival Homes, then with Pat DeVivo Builders, at Interlaken in Saratoga Springs and the last 20 years of his career was spent at Bonacio Construction in Saratoga Springs. He retired on his birthday in 2018.
He met the love of his life, Julie Spindler in Saratoga Springs. They were married on October 27, 1990 in Schuylerville.
Donkey enjoyed playing golf, fishing, building things, tinkering, classic rock and traveling with his wife and son.
He was a member of the Sons of the Legion Post 40 in New Hampshire and Bend of the River Golf Course where he was on the board of directors.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 happy years, Julie Daniel; their son, Drew Daniel of Hadley; sisters: Debbie (Russell) Smith of Lake Wales, FL, Bobbi Faye McCoy (David) Stieff of Auburndale, FL; one brother, Ronnie McCoy of Auburndale, FL; two nieces: Amber and Erica Owens; one nephew: Marvin Johnson III.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn in the funeral home and NYS capacity limits will be followed.
A celebration of Donkey’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation in his memory be made to Bend of the River Golf Course, 5 Park Ave., Hadley, NY 12835.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
