Aug. 14, 1953—Feb. 18, 2021

HADLEY—Donald “Donkey” F. Daniel, 67, of North Shore Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 18, 2021 at his home with his wife and son at his side.

Born on August 14, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Billie Jo McCoy and Frankie Jo (Blanton) Daniel. He was a 1970 graduate of Lakeland High School, Lakeland, FL.

In 1973, Donkey and his friend, Richie “Duck” Klingenbeck moved to New York State. He began his career in carpentry at Festival Homes, then with Pat DeVivo Builders, at Interlaken in Saratoga Springs and the last 20 years of his career was spent at Bonacio Construction in Saratoga Springs. He retired on his birthday in 2018.

He met the love of his life, Julie Spindler in Saratoga Springs. They were married on October 27, 1990 in Schuylerville.

Donkey enjoyed playing golf, fishing, building things, tinkering, classic rock and traveling with his wife and son.

He was a member of the Sons of the Legion Post 40 in New Hampshire and Bend of the River Golf Course where he was on the board of directors.