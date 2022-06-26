Donald "Don" Wayne DeKalb

Dec. 2, 1942—May 24, 2022

GRANVILLE — Don DeKalb, of Beecher Road in Granville, NY, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on May 24, 2022. Born as the sixth child of seven children to Pearl and Emerson DeKalb on the family dairy farm in North Bend, NY on Dec. 2, 1942.

Don was dedicated to his career, a kind, loyal and quiet man, devoted to his wife, children, and helping family and friends, as needed.

Don graduated from high school at 16. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for three years and the U.S. Navy Seabee Reserves for 21 years.

Don obtained advanced education as a millwright carpenter and as an electrician from the Washington County Board of Cooperative Educational Services. He worked in various industries as a millwright carpenter, assembler, machinist, and retired after several years in the maintenance department at Telescope.

Early in his career, Don performed additional jobs enabling his family to enjoy snowmobiling, swimming in the pool and annual summer vacation trips. He loved his dogs, playing basketball, fishing, swimming, snowmobiling, bowling and rides on his Spyder.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Sharon DeKalb — whom he shared more than sixty years with; son, Shawn DeKalb (Joy) of AZ; daughters: Donette DeKalb of MT and Ginger DeKalb of FL; granddaughters: Corina DeKalb of CA and Carisa DeKalb of NC; siblings: Roger DeKalb, Kenneth DeKalb, Frieda Wilson, Catherine Fredlund and Dorothy Parker (Richard) of Granville, NY area; and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his brother Lee DeKalb of Granville, NY.

Friends and family may attend a memorial from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A reception honoring Don’s life will follow the memorial at the South Granville Congregational Church, 7179 state Route 149, Granville, NY 12832. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: The SPCA of Upstate New York http://www.spcauny.org/donations-1.html or Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St, PO Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801.