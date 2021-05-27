July 10, 1961—May 23, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Donald “Don” W. Hesse, Jr., 59, of South Glens Falls, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home.

Born July 10, 1961, in Astoria, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Alice (Campbell) Hesse, Sr.

Don attended Raritan High School in Hazlet, NJ.

On November 21, 1987, Don married Agnes Babbel in North Creek.

For over 30 years, Don worked construction, excavation and trucking. He loved every minute of his work and always said he was just playing with the big Tonka trucks.

Don was always ready to lend a helping hand for anyone that needed it. He could fix everything and anything and enjoyed the challenge. When the job was done, he was proud of his accomplishments. Don also enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, camping and his yearly trip to Daytona Speedway with his brother, Bill, and his best friend, Ira. He loved taking rides with his beloved dog, Chelsea, who was always ready and willing to go. Don was a devoted father and husband. His family was always his number one priority. Don was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by all who loved him.