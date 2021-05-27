July 10, 1961—May 23, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Donald “Don” W. Hesse, Jr., 59, of South Glens Falls, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home.
Born July 10, 1961, in Astoria, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Alice (Campbell) Hesse, Sr.
Don attended Raritan High School in Hazlet, NJ.
On November 21, 1987, Don married Agnes Babbel in North Creek.
For over 30 years, Don worked construction, excavation and trucking. He loved every minute of his work and always said he was just playing with the big Tonka trucks.
Don was always ready to lend a helping hand for anyone that needed it. He could fix everything and anything and enjoyed the challenge. When the job was done, he was proud of his accomplishments. Don also enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, camping and his yearly trip to Daytona Speedway with his brother, Bill, and his best friend, Ira. He loved taking rides with his beloved dog, Chelsea, who was always ready and willing to go. Don was a devoted father and husband. His family was always his number one priority. Don was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Agnes Hesse; his children: Cory Lynn Hesse of South Glens Falls, Donald W. Hesse III and his fiance, Monica Lescault with his first grandchild, Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse, due in August, of Fort Edward; his faithful fur baby, Chelsea Mae; his siblings: William Hesse of South Glens Falls, Alice Hesse and Thomas Hesse, both of NJ; his siblings in-law, David and Susan Bailey of Middletown, MD, Albert Babbel and Kalaivani (Vernie) Ananthan of East Brunswick, NJ, Michael and Heather Babbel of Branchburg, NJ and Harriet and John Tate of Union Beach, NJ; his uncle, Stephen Bailey of Union Beach, NJ; his nieces and nephews: William Hesse of South Glens Falls, Ashley Hesse of South Glens Falls, Ember Hesse of NJ, Joshua and Alissa Babbel of East Brunswick, NJ, Jacob Babbel of East Brunswick, NJ, Olivia Liu of China, US Army Spec Kayla Ann and US Army Sgt. Shane Smolskis of Aberdeen, MD, Brandon Tate of Union Beach, NJ and Rohan Ananthan of CO; his great nieces and nephews: Alexis Babbel of NJ and Jase Babbel of NJ; as well as many cousins of the Newburgh/Poughkeepsie area.
Friends may call Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
A service of remembrance will be held at 8 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in memory of Don may be made to American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.