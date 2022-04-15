May 5, 1953—April 12, 2022
MOREAU — Donald Craig Ostrander, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.
Born May 5, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Bruce Ostrander, Sr. and Jeanne (Morton) Schuman.
He attended South Glens Falls Central School.
On April 24, 1972, Donald married the love of his life Ellen Clear in South Carolina.
Donald retired as a bus driver from South Glens Falls School District.
He enjoyed cooking, his many Corvettes, searching for and restoring old cars and most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Donald was the union President at the bus garage for eight years.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brother, Keith Ostrander.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 49 years, Ellen Ostrander; sons: Craig Ostrander, and Michael Ostrander; daughter, Jodie Durkee; grandchildren: Ashley Ostrander, Katelyn Ostrander, Tayler Ostrander, Craig Ostrander, Jr., Izabell Durkee; 12 siblings; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Donald’s memory can be made to American Heart Association, Northeastern Region, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
To view Donald’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
