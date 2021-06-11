Aug. 4, 1942—June 9, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Donald C. “Tunk” Harris, 78, of Lake George passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at The Home of the Good Shepard.

Born on August 4, 1942 in Glens Falls and raised in the heart of Harrisena, NY, he was the son of the late Marshall LeRoy and Sarah Levina (Miller) Harris.

He graduated from Lake George High School, Class of 1960. After graduation, he joined the US Army. In 1963 after being honorably discharged, he returned home and joined the Air National Guard.

Donald married his high school sweetheart, Mildred S. “Millie” Brown on January 10, 1963; they enjoyed 48 years of marriage before she passed away December 17, 2011.

He was employed at Finch Pruyn for five years from 1965-1970, in 1970 went to work for Sears Roebuck. When he retired, he had over 30 years of dedicated employment.

Donald was a member of the NRA, had a certification to farm trees and enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all family time, especially during the holidays.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Millie, he was predeceased by his brothers: Phillip J. Harris and William R. Harris; his sisters: Nancy Wood and Joyce Eggleston.