Donald C. Murdock

April 30, 1965 — Jan. 27, 2020

MORIAH — On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 Donnie Murdock passed away surrounded by family and friends. He has earned his wings and is flying high after a four year journey with ALS. He was determined to live and thrive even though this incurable disease slowly took away his ability to move without assistance.

Donnie was born April 30, 1965 with his twin brother, Ronnie. He was the son of the late William and Susanne Murdock of Witherbee. He graduated from Moriah Central School in 1985 and moved to Vermont to start a career in construction. After a short stint as a carpenter apprentice, Donnie found his true calling as a Union Plumber and Pipefitter. He was a member of the VT Local 693 and after 20 years moved to the Glens Falls, area and joined Local 773 for almost eight years. He truly loved his union brothers and sisters. He was an Elks Club member and every year enjoyed delivering Christmas baskets to members of the community. He also was a proud honorary member of the Mountain Riders Motorcycle Club.

He was an avid outdoorsman, spending winter nights with friends on Vermont and New York peaks. He was passionate about NASCAR and followed Mark Martin until his retirement. He was a Miami Dolphin and Moriah Vikings fan, enjoyed camping, hunting, gardening and loved doing at least 15 pig roasts a year. His cooker was his pride and joy!

Donnie is survived by his sisters, Gina (Tom) Catanzarita, Julie Garcia, Linell (Rodney) Decker; girlfriend, Joanne Miller; sister-in-law, Angel (Chuck) Gamache; nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Josh) Daneault, Brittney, Kristen and Kaycee (Tom) Orr, Cassie (George) LaPier, Addison and Darian Murdock, Sawyer Mowery, Ashton Edwards, Willa and Jack Daneault, Tatum Donahue and incoming Paisley Jean Edwards. He was predeceased by his grandparents; parents; sister, Loni; and twin brother, Ronnie.

The calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Harland’s Funeral Home, 4279 S. Main St., Port Henry. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Patrick’s Church, 12 St. Patrick Place, Port Henry, with a gathering after the service at the VFW, 9 Veterans Way, Mineville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090 or the Moriah Ambulance Squad, Moriah, NY 12960.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Harland Funeral Home
4279 Main St
Port Henry, NY 12974
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
St. Patrick's Church
12 St. Patrick's Place
Port Henry, NY 12974
