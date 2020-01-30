Donald C. Murdock

MORIAH — On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 Donnie Murdock passed away surrounded by family and friends. He has earned his wings and is flying high after a four year journey with ALS. He was determined to live and thrive even though this incurable disease slowly took away his ability to move without assistance.

Donnie was born April 30, 1965 with his twin brother, Ronnie. He was the son of the late William and Susanne Murdock of Witherbee. He graduated from Moriah Central School in 1985 and moved to Vermont to start a career in construction. After a short stint as a carpenter apprentice, Donnie found his true calling as a Union Plumber and Pipefitter. He was a member of the VT Local 693 and after 20 years moved to the Glens Falls, area and joined Local 773 for almost eight years. He truly loved his union brothers and sisters. He was an Elks Club member and every year enjoyed delivering Christmas baskets to members of the community. He also was a proud honorary member of the Mountain Riders Motorcycle Club.