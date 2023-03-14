TROY—Donald C. Haynes, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Edna and Harry Hanyes.
Donald is survived by his wife, Linda M. Haynes.
Don was a truck driver for the Thorpe Electric in Rensselaer, NY. He was also a mechanic for many years working on Fuller Road. Don was an avid hunter and was a very successful fisherman winning tournaments and had articles written about him in magazines.
Don is predeceased by his brother, Harry Haynes, Jr.
Respecting Don’s wishes there will be no services.
To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.