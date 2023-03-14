TROY—Donald C. Haynes, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Edna and Harry Hanyes.

Donald is survived by his wife, Linda M. Haynes.

Don was a truck driver for the Thorpe Electric in Rensselaer, NY. He was also a mechanic for many years working on Fuller Road. Don was an avid hunter and was a very successful fisherman winning tournaments and had articles written about him in magazines.

Don is predeceased by his brother, Harry Haynes, Jr.

Respecting Don’s wishes there will be no services.

