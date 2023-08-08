Aug. 6, 1936—Aug. 2, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Donald Bartlett, just four days shy of 87, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 6, 1936 in Old Town, ME, he was the son of Byron Bartlett and Delina (Heald) Bartlett. While attending Old Town High School, he chose to leave school to seek full-time employment to support his disabled mother after his father passed away.

At age 17, Donald joined the Navy Reserve and then later the U.S. Air Force. When stationed in Omaha, NE he met the love of his life, June Carol Lee Schmidt. Many memories have been shared about their special time together, and the lifelong love they had for one another.

After his enlistment ended, Donald, June, and their growing family lived in Council Bluffs, IA and Donald began his career working for the Rock Island Railroad. However, Donald’s home state of Maine was calling, and the family moved back East.

At this time, Donald continued his railroad career working for the Maine Central Railroad. His final career transition was to take employment as an Investigator for the Federal Railroad Administration which led the family first to Arkansas and then to New York, and from this career he would later retire.

Donald was very proud of the life he and June built and would often comment that things turned out better than he ever could have imagined, saying, “not too bad for a kid from Old Town, ME.”

Donald was a voracious reader and loved to discuss and debate politics and current events. Donald was always eager to catch a good basketball game, and was so proud of the legacy he and June left with their beautiful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters: Penny (Nicholas) Nawfel of Sidney, ME, Delina Bartlett of Waterville, ME, Cindy (Brendan) Murray of Queensbury, NY; and one son, Donald J. Bartlett of Boothbay, ME. In addition to his four children, Donald is survived by nine grandchildren: Nichole Nawfel, Jacob (Katie) Nawfel, Matthew (Emily Theriault) Dwyer, Cameron and Hunter Bartlett and Shea, Alexandria, Jack and Tessa Murray; he is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Gabriel and Alice Dwyer and Lily and Eva Nawfel. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Bonnie Rossignol with whom he shared a special bond, she was always close to his heart.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, and five sisters including: Marie Gilman, Dorothy Pooler, Kay Edgett, Rita Sherburne, and June Tardiff as well as one brother, Byron Thane Bartlett, Jr.

Services with full military honors will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, (mda.org). Special thanks to the nurses of Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit.

Although Donald’s stay was short, these wonderful nurses provided excellent, compassionate care in his final hours.

