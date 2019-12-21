Oct. 22, 1947 — Dec. 18, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Donald “Babe” Mitchell, 72, of Lake George, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 22, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Pearl (Unger) Mitchell.
Babe was a man of few words but the ones he shared were often quick witted and insightful. He was a fixture of the Lake George area, a place that he very rarely felt the need to leave. He was a well-known business owner who operated Babe Mitchell Coffee and Vending in varying capacities for more than 40 years. Babe was known for his antics and loved telling jokes and pranking his friends. Babe also enjoyed sharing stories about his time growing up in Lake George. One he spoke of often was that he used to polish pennies to make them “pretty” so he could trick his little sister Barbara, and sell them to her for a dime. An ironically dishonest start to an incredibly honest businessman.
As a child in the 50’s he lived on Sewell Street where he had some of his fondest memories. The Mitchells, Bentleys, Johnsons, Russells, and Dickinsons acted as an extended family and the kids were free to roam as they pleased. Well, just as long as they reported back in time for supper. As a young adult in the 60’s and 70’s he reveled in the near lawlessness of Lake George and Stony Creek. He frequented many local establishments including The Delavan, Tops, Dizzy’s, The Backyard, The Garrison, Duffy’s, Garcia’s, and Stony Creek Inn, keeping his favorite beer in fresh rotation. He was often seen in suspenders, traveling in his Toyota Landcruiser and Ford Ranchero. He met his other half, Margit in Lake George in 1970; they finally wed in 1979 and completed their family with two very tall children.
Babe was an honest and modest man who always provided for his family and was quick to help his friends when needed. He was a skilled handy man due to the experience he gained as a maintenance supervisor. That experience proved helpful during a handful of additions he made transforming his original 500 square foot bachelor pad into his present home. His pride and joy for his humble home was obvious as he would never hesitate to pull out old photo albums to show the progress he made over the years.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest brother, James Mitchell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Margit Mitchell; his son, Derek Mitchell and wife Hannah, and their children, Otis and Annie; his daughter, Caitlin Mitchell; his sister, Barbara Mitchell; his brother, Michael Mitchell and wife Bunny and their children of Gilbert, Arizona; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Babe’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The Mitchell family would like to invite anyone to share their fondest memories of Babe during the service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cancer Research Institute.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
