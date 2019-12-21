Oct. 22, 1947 — Dec. 18, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — Donald “Babe” Mitchell, 72, of Lake George, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 22, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Pearl (Unger) Mitchell.

Babe was a man of few words but the ones he shared were often quick witted and insightful. He was a fixture of the Lake George area, a place that he very rarely felt the need to leave. He was a well-known business owner who operated Babe Mitchell Coffee and Vending in varying capacities for more than 40 years. Babe was known for his antics and loved telling jokes and pranking his friends. Babe also enjoyed sharing stories about his time growing up in Lake George. One he spoke of often was that he used to polish pennies to make them “pretty” so he could trick his little sister Barbara, and sell them to her for a dime. An ironically dishonest start to an incredibly honest businessman.