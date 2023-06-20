Oct. 23, 1926—June 19, 2023

GREENWICH — Donald B. Kittle, 96, a resident of Greenwich, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ rejoining his wife in heaven on Monday, June 19, 2023, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 23, 1926, in Mannington, WV, to the late Clive and Hazel (Bosley) Kittle.

Donald was a member of the greatest generation and was proud of his service in WWII serving his country, with honor and valor in the United States Navy.

Donald worked and retired as a Welding Engineer for G.E. in Fort Edward. He loved woodworking crafts such making furniture. Donald was happiest in his shop cave and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

He was a devoted member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church, as well as Coila Church in Cambridge. In his youth, Donald liked to fish with friends and was meticulous with caring for his yard. Donald spent 28 years with his wife, Gail until her passing in 2010. Donald was a humble man who will be missed by all.

He is predeceased by his son, David Kittle, siblings: Sonny, Duane, Gerry, and Eva.

Donald is survived by his children: Robin (David) Bowman of Rexford, Bronwyn (Chris) Thompson of Glenville and Hope (John) Meehan of Halfmoon, Wayne, Diane, Lee and Gary. By his grandchildren: Matthew, Jonathan, James, Patrick, Alyssa, Ian, Dylan, Heather; and by several great-grandchildren. By his sister, Donna Salerno; and special furry companions: Emerson, and Bonnie.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. Burial will follow with full military honors at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Donations in his memory may be made to www.habitat.org.

Donald’s family would like to give special thanks to Connie Gangel, for her compassionate care of Don.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.