Donald B. Hardy

May 22, 1934—Sept. 21, 2022

TICONDEROGA — Donald (Don) B. Hardy, 88, of Ticonderoga, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior whom he loved with all his heart on Sept. 21, 2022 with his family by his side.

Born in Hackensack NJ, May 22, 1934 he was the oldest child of the late Cecil and Ethel (Henderson) Hardy.

As newlyweds, Don and Elaine moved to Ticonderoga in 1959. Don graduated from Newark College of Engineering to pursue a lifelong career with International Paper. They became lifelong residents of this town and the area he loved. He retired from International Paper after a 33-year career in engineering, engineering and maintenance management and management training.

After his retirement, he continued to enjoy serving his local church, boating on Lake George, and enjoying the fall foliage and parades with his Model A roadster.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elaine (Lewthwaite) Hardy; two sons: Tom Hardy and his wife, Ferree of Ticonderoga, NY and Jim Hardy of Guilderland, NY; his sister Connie Pryce of Daytona Beach, FL; and four grandchildren: Aaron Hardy, Brooke Christian, Lisa Bowman, and Brad Bowman, and his dearly loved brothers-and-sisters-in-law.

To his family, his love, faithfulness and prayer were a refuge and provided direction in their lives. He always put his family before himself but the Lord always held first place. He enjoyed being a grandfather and spending time with Aaron after his mother (Marilyn) passed away.

To his church, First Baptist Church of Ticonderoga, he spent over fifty years serving as deacon and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed the ministry of serving alongside many pastors and fellow servants of his Lord in his church.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. William Commons will be preaching God’s word.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com