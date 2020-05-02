May 5, 1936 — April 15, 2020 PRESCOTT, AZ — Donald Arthur Schmidt, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center with his daughter, Leah by his side. He was born May 5, 1936 in Mineola, New York and was the eldest son of the late Arthur and Emma Lunning Schmidt. He was raised in Mineola, New York and completed his college studies at Hartwick College, majoring in Business Administration. Don entered the US Army, specializing in radio communications. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington where he met his future bride, Sharon Trautman. Don and Sharon were married in 1961 and then relocated to Stony Point, New York where he worked for the family business, Schmidt Chevrolet in West Haverstraw until 1975. The family then moved to Bolton Landing, New York and in 2001, Don and Sharon moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Don loved all that the Adirondack region had to offer. He and his family enjoyed camping, boating, snowmobiling, and the seasonal events that took place in and around Bolton Landing. Resting on the dock by the lake, after a bit of yard work on a warm summer day was one of Don’s favorite pastimes. The family home became the center for all family related activities, especially during summer. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends with favorites from the grill and all the Boars Head products he could find. He loved to cook and eat great food. Don was a loving and dedicated husband of 49 years and father for 58 years. He was an accomplished and enthusiastic model train operator, building elaborate layouts and always perfecting his craft. He loved showing his trains to family and friends, especially the younger members of the family. He was a major league fan of the NY Mets and loved listening to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He was at his best when surrounded by his family and the celebrations of life that took place throughout the many years. All these things are what made Don a great husband and father, uncle, brother, and friend. He will be forever missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held in North Creek, NY at a later date at the discretion of the family.