Dec. 1, 1934 — April 7, 2020
SCHROON LAKE — We are saddened to announce the passing of Donald A. Whitty, “Uncle Don” 85, on Tuesday April 7, 2020.
Donald was born on Dec. 1, 1934 to the late Julius and Bessie (Palmer) Whitty Sr. He was born at the Whitty family homestead at Schroon Falls, the fourth of five sons. He attended school in Schroon Lake and joined the United States Air Force in 1952. He served 4 years, stationed out of O’Hare International Airport.
Upon returning to Schroon Lake, he met and married Mary Jane (Welch) Whitty and they celebrated 54 years of marriage before her passing on Aug. 1, 2013.
Donald worked for Schroon Lake Tractors (John Deere) for 27 years and also drove truck for Lewis Stapley and Larry Shields.
Donald’s passion was being a loyal member of both the Schroon Lake Fire Department and Schroon Lake Emergency Squad. He joined the SLFD on April 7, 1969 and ironically passed on what would have been his fifty first anniversary with them. He served as fire chief from 1977 to 1982. Also, serving as assistant chief, captain, fire commissioner and deputy Essex County fire coordinator. In addition, he was honored numerous times as Member of the Year for both the Fire Department and the emergency squad. We always said “Dad slept at our house, but he lived at the fire house!” 4th of July parades just won’t be the same!
In 1983, Donald was named Citizen of the Year by the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to both the SL Fire Department and SL Emergency Squad.
Donald loved to read, going to Stewart’s for coffee and donuts, Sunday morning breakfast with family, a good joke and a cold Budweiser, or two!
We wish we had a quarter for every hour he spent maintaining his property at the Whitty family homestead. Riding his John Deere mower, perfectly manicuring the river front. That will be his forever Happy Place!
Donald is survived by his daughter, Roxane and son-in-law, Gary Egan; his companion, Doris Colburn; brother Robert (Sandy) Whitty; sister-in-law, Joan Whitty; his special niece, Arlene (Punkie) Whitty; and Jake, his four-legged fur buddy. Awesome neighbors...The Becks and The Fishers. He is also survived by cousins and numerous nieces and nephews, Great and Great Great. He loved any time spent with them and just being “Uncle Don!”
As many know, Donald suffered from heart disease beginning at the young age of 40. We want to thank Dr. James Morrissey, Dr. Patrick Rowley and Dr. Paul Bachman for keeping that huge caring heart beating for 85 years...Thank you!
We ask that any donations in Donald’s memory be made to either the Schroon Lake Fire Department or the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad.
There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private. A memorial gathering will be planned for this fall.
I can honestly say “I had the BEST Dad a girl could ever ask for” I will always Love You! ~Roxane
Arrangements are entrusted to the Barton – McDermott Funeral Home 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.