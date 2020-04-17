Donald A Whitty

Donald was born on Dec. 1, 1934 to the late Julius and Bessie (Palmer) Whitty Sr. He was born at the Whitty family homestead at Schroon Falls, the fourth of five sons. He attended school in Schroon Lake and joined the United States Air Force in 1952. He served 4 years, stationed out of O’Hare International Airport.

Donald’s passion was being a loyal member of both the Schroon Lake Fire Department and Schroon Lake Emergency Squad. He joined the SLFD on April 7, 1969 and ironically passed on what would have been his fifty first anniversary with them. He served as fire chief from 1977 to 1982. Also, serving as assistant chief, captain, fire commissioner and deputy Essex County fire coordinator. In addition, he was honored numerous times as Member of the Year for both the Fire Department and the emergency squad. We always said “Dad slept at our house, but he lived at the fire house!” 4th of July parades just won’t be the same!