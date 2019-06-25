February 1, 1919 — June 19, 2019
CORTLAND – Dona Marie Tordoff Maddren, 100, died peacefully at the Groton, New York Community Health Care Center on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
She was born in Mechanicville on Feb. 1, 1919, to the late Ethyl Dormandy Tordoff and Henry “Harry” Tordoff.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William Maddren; and siblings, Betty (Douglas) Stewart, Jean (John) Egan, Caryl (Robert) Doe, Dr. Harrison (Jean) Tordoff and Joan (Serafino) De Lucia. She was also predeceased by grandsons, Joel Maddren and Michael Maddren.
She is survived by her sons, William (Julie), David (Nancy) and Garry (Mary); seven grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
As a child, her dream was to be a wife and mother, a dream that she lived. Dona was a great bridge player and golfer until failing eyesight caused her to give up golf at age 85. Dona loved her family deeply, as well as her church and the Boston Red Sox.
A private family service will be held at a later date at Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville.
Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.