May 6, 1949—Oct. 19, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Don LeBlanc, 72, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at the Barnwell in Valatie.

Born on May 6, 1949, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of the late Laurie and Eva (Daigle) LeBlanc.

For many years Don worked as a carpenter in Massachusetts until he retired and moved to Florida. In 2016, he moved to New York to be closer to his family.

On March 25, 1972, Don married Laura Titus in Marblehead, MA.

He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his three brothers and grandson, Scott Wilson.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Laura; his children: Lisa Wilson and her husband, David, Angela Titus, Melinda Achter and her husband, Chris; his grandchildren: Anthony Wilson and his wife, Brittney, Brennan Wilson and his fiance, Felicia, Brienna Vassar, Brooke Vassar, Emily Harris and her husband, Joe, Hannah O’Malley and Victoria Shanoski; three great-grandchildren: Andrew, Cailyn and Liam; his sisters: Dorice Chevarie and her husband, Paul, Diane Cormier and her husband, Ivon; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Don’s memory can be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To view Don’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.