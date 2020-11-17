Apr. 11, 1930—Nov. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Don G. Hassett, 90, a longtime resident of Notre Dame St., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc. in Fort Edward.

Born on April 11, 1930, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur and Alta (Guertin) Hassett.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School as well as Norwich University.

During the Korean War, he served in the Army at the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the Signal Corps.

On January 24, 1953, he married Patricia Winters in West Chester, PA.

Don worked as an engineer for 36 years the General Electric Company and worked at both the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward plants.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls and a past member of the Kiwanis Club and The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elk in Glens Falls. Don served for 33 years on the Hudson Falls School Board. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and camping. Everyone looked forward to Don and Pat’s Memorial Day picnic, a tradition they kept up for 60 years. Most important to him, was the time he spent with family.