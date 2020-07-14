Dominick J. Simione Jr.
0 entries

Dominick J. Simione Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dominick J. Simione Jr.

July 5, 1953 — July 3, 2020

GLENS FALLS & HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. — Dominick J. Simione Jr. 66 of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, but a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectantly Friday, July 3, 2020 while visiting close friends and family in upstate New York.

He was born July 5, 1953 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Dominick Sr. and Natalie Fuller Simione.

He married the love of his life Shelly Seymour February 8, 1992. He spent his lifetime Career long-haul trucking. He owned and ran Simione Trucking Co. for many years and was also a long-time employee of Galusha Trucking. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going up north to “camp” with his buddies, who were lifetime friends.

His greatest joys in his life were his wife, boys and grandchildren, he was always the life of the party and good for a laugh at any family gathering.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Shelly Seymour Simione; his son, Dominick III (Nick) and his brother, Dominick A. and Debra Simoine.

He is survived by his son, Darrick Simione; and daughter-in-law, Melissa (Nick) Simione; grandchildren: Nickolaus, Justin, Colter, Gunner, Drake and Maddy; his great-grandson, Druca Dominick Simione; his six sisters: Rosemary (Ed) Flaska of South Carolina, Sandra Hulings of Fort Edward, Cecilia Magers (Mike) of Fort Ann, Patricia Simione (Chris) of North Carolina, Christina Monroe (Greg) of Brant Lake, Anne Harvey (Kieth) of North Carolina; his four brothers: Christopher James of North Carolina, James Walter of North Carolina and Paul and Frank of Glens Falls; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Butches request there will be no calling hours, but the family will have a Celebration of Life in the near future, to share great memories of a brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend that will be greatly missed, when circumstances allow. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dominick Simione, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News