July 5, 1953 — July 3, 2020

GLENS FALLS & HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. — Dominick J. Simione Jr. 66 of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, but a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectantly Friday, July 3, 2020 while visiting close friends and family in upstate New York.

He was born July 5, 1953 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Dominick Sr. and Natalie Fuller Simione.

He married the love of his life Shelly Seymour February 8, 1992. He spent his lifetime Career long-haul trucking. He owned and ran Simione Trucking Co. for many years and was also a long-time employee of Galusha Trucking. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going up north to “camp” with his buddies, who were lifetime friends.

His greatest joys in his life were his wife, boys and grandchildren, he was always the life of the party and good for a laugh at any family gathering.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Shelly Seymour Simione; his son, Dominick III (Nick) and his brother, Dominick A. and Debra Simoine.