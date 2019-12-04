Dominic Alexander Smith

March 12, 2002 — Dec. 1, 2019 GLENS FALLS — Dominic Alexander “Dommer Doo” Smith, 17, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on March 12, 2002 in Albany, he was the son of Jason A. Smith and the late Trudy Chesney.
Dominic attended Myers Center Exceptional Learner Center in Saratoga Springs. He was an exemplary student who stood out. Dominic loved everyone at the school and was also well liked by all those who were in his life. He was a selfless young man who made everyone around him smile. Even in his death he helped others. Dominic shared himself through organ donation. He had fun with everything in his life. Dominic had many ambitions. He loved to sing, dance, play guitar with his teacher, Frank Palangi. Dominic surrounded himself with music and his favorite band, Halestorm.
Besides his mother, he was predeceased by his grandfathers, Brian Chesney, Lee Smith and Stanley Pultorak; his gram, Joan Ramsey; his great uncle, Michael Ramsey; and his cousin, Jesse James Smith.
Those left behind to grieve are his father, Jason (Tammy) Smith of Glens Falls; his step dad, Duane Breault of Fort Ann; his siblings, Alexandra Smith of Delaware, Mackenzie Porter (Smith) of Glens Falls and Victoria French of Hudson Falls, Michelle Barber of Queensbury, Jason Hart of Queensbury; his grandparents, Eleanor (Papa Ted) LaFreniere of Glens Falls, Melody Chesney of Hudson Falls and Tammy Rivers of Hudson Falls; his aunts and uncles, Brian (Nancy) Chesney of South Glens Falls, Christy (Mike) Smith of Fort Edward, Patricia (Ardy) Genier of Hudson Falls; Leland (Ashley) Smith, Jr. of Hudson Falls; Lisa Smith of Hudson Falls, Matthew (Lisa) Pultorak of Virginia, Charity Bosford of Lake Luzerne and Melissa (James) Lawson; many loving cousins, great uncles and aunts; and friends, too numerous to name.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Plank, officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.
The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Albany Medical Center for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Dominic and his family. They send a special thank you to Melissa Hayes, his respite worker, for always being there.
The family suggests that memorial donations in Dommer Doo’s name be made to Donate Life CDT, 218 Great Oaks Blvd., Albany, NY 12203.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneral.net.
