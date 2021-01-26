May 11, 1933—Jan. 20, 2021

SALEM—Dolores Nancy McMorris Phaneuf, 87, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital. Born May 11, 1933 in Amityville, Dolores was the eldest daughter of the late James and Helen (Corts) McMorris.

Dolores was a 1950 graduate of Salem Washington Academy. She married the late Richard J. Phaneuf on June 14, 1952 at the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem.

While raising a family in Salem, Dolores worked many part time jobs. When the girls were old enough, she went to work full time as the first matron for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and then for many years at the Salem Central School until her retirement.

Dolores was a very active member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem. She loved having her “projects” with Adopt a Soldier and getting involved with community events. Dolores was an expert at genealogy and local history. She enjoyed playing cards at the Shushan Grange. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.