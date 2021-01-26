May 11, 1933—Jan. 20, 2021
SALEM—Dolores Nancy McMorris Phaneuf, 87, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital. Born May 11, 1933 in Amityville, Dolores was the eldest daughter of the late James and Helen (Corts) McMorris.
Dolores was a 1950 graduate of Salem Washington Academy. She married the late Richard J. Phaneuf on June 14, 1952 at the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem.
While raising a family in Salem, Dolores worked many part time jobs. When the girls were old enough, she went to work full time as the first matron for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and then for many years at the Salem Central School until her retirement.
Dolores was a very active member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem. She loved having her “projects” with Adopt a Soldier and getting involved with community events. Dolores was an expert at genealogy and local history. She enjoyed playing cards at the Shushan Grange. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dolores leaves behind her children: Deborah (David) Moore of Greenwich, Diane (Thomas) Jilek of East Greenwich, Donna Phaneuf of Saratoga, Mary Jo (Joseph) Rogers of Salem and Richard (Christine) Phaneuf of Saratoga; nine grandchildren: Aaron (Julie) Moore, Christopher Moore, Katie Jilek, Kurt (Anna Courtney) Jilek, Kane Jilek, Kamber Jilek, Joshua Rogers, Eric (Holly) Rogers and Aimee (Jesse) Lehmann; two sisters: Marjorie Brueder of Glens Falls and Shirley Shaw of Louisville, KY; one brother, William (Susan) Reynolds of Greenwich; and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by two sisters: Beverly Lloyd and Audrey King; as well as four brothers-in-law: Robert Lloyd, Robert King, Heinz Brueder and Dennis Shaw.
Funeral arrangements are being made through the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dolores may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem, P.O. Box 606, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
