June 12, 1933 – July 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Dolores Misner, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 at home.

Born on June 12, 1933 in Port Jervis, New York, the daughter of the late Paul and Genevieve Williams King.

Dolores received her GED in 1966 from Liberty High School. She then went on to graduate from Broome Community College in 1984, earning a degree as a registered nurse. Dolores made the Presidents List and graduated with high honors.

She started her nursing career at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York and also worked as a Home Health Care nurse in the Binghamton area. In addition, she was a Hospice nurse for 16 years and a private duty home health care nurse.

Dolores was a Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Annunciation Church, and a prayer partner with hundreds of people. She enjoyed sewing, walking, visiting with friends and family, reading, watching Hallmark Hall of Fame movies, gardening, especially her vegetables and flowers, canning and quilting.

In addition to her parents; her husband, George Misner; her daughter, Jane Bachman; and her granddaughters: Katy and Patricia Clancy all predeceased her.