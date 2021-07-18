 Skip to main content
Dolores Misner
Dolores Misner

Dolores Misner

June 12, 1933 – July 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Dolores Misner, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 at home.

Born on June 12, 1933 in Port Jervis, New York, the daughter of the late Paul and Genevieve Williams King.

Dolores received her GED in 1966 from Liberty High School. She then went on to graduate from Broome Community College in 1984, earning a degree as a registered nurse. Dolores made the Presidents List and graduated with high honors.

She started her nursing career at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York and also worked as a Home Health Care nurse in the Binghamton area. In addition, she was a Hospice nurse for 16 years and a private duty home health care nurse.

Dolores was a Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Annunciation Church, and a prayer partner with hundreds of people. She enjoyed sewing, walking, visiting with friends and family, reading, watching Hallmark Hall of Fame movies, gardening, especially her vegetables and flowers, canning and quilting.

In addition to her parents; her husband, George Misner; her daughter, Jane Bachman; and her granddaughters: Katy and Patricia Clancy all predeceased her.

Dolores is survived by her children: Michael (Maureen) Misner of Athens, PA, Greg (Ann) Misner of Apalachin, NY and Mary Jo (Robert) Clancy of Lorena, TX and her son-in-law, Paul Bachman of Queensbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren: John Misner of Cordova, AK, James Misner of St Louis, MO, Matt Misner of Endicott, NY, Anna Clancy of Lorena, TX, Lizzy Jackson of Lorena, TX, Janine Marie Allen of Jamesville, NC, Sarah Bachman of Missoula, MT, Andrew Bachman of Flagstaff, AZ, Rebecca Bachman of Albany, NY, Rachel Perkins of Carbondale, CO, Anjo Clancy of Great Falls, MT, Guiller Clancy of Great Falls, MT and Ginalynn Clancy of Sharptown, MD; along with seven great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at Our Lady of Annunciation Church.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in her name can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801.

The family would like to thank all the staff at High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to the family at this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

