Dolores Lee Lyons

Dec. 31, 1937—April 9, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Dolores Lyons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Murrells Inlet, SC on April 9, 2022.
Previously, Dolores had resided in Queensbury, NY, with her late husband, Jim, who predeceased her in August 2005, after 31 years of marriage. Born on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1937 in Washington, DC, the only child and daughter of Francis Xavier and Nelva Lee Hofmann, she graduated from Northwestern High School in 1955.
She grew up in Hyattsville, MD and in 1977 moved to Glens Falls, NY. Dolores worked for many years and retired from the New York School District in Glens Falls, NY.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the movies, red wine, and breakfast, lunches and dinners with her closest friends and family. She was always on the go!
In addition to her husband and parents, her youngest daughter Cynthia Seeley predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by three daughters: Christine (Lou) Sands, Murrells Inlet, SC, Charlotte Ingram, Severn, MD, Colleen (Wesley) Pearsall, Cape Coral, FL; she is also survived by eight grandchildren: Theodore, Jacob, Thomas, Kyle, Ashley, Samantha, Shelby and Lucas; seven great-grandchildren; four stepchildren; as well as several nephews and nieces from the Lyons’ family.
Memorial Services and Celebration of Dolores’s Life will be held on May 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
