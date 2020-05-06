July 2, 1936 — May 4, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dolores “Dolly” Williams, 83, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in West Glens Falls.
Born on July 2, 1936, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eva (Hall) Jarvis.
Dolly was a graduate of Glens Falls High School.
On Nov. 13, 1959, she married Everett Williams in Glens Falls. He passed away on April 6, 2004, after 44 years of marriage.
Dolly worked for several years as a window decorator at Montgomery Ward in Glens Falls. She carried her love and talent of decorating to her own home. She would take great care and joy in decorating her window and porch for every season including the Balloon Festival at her home on Hudson Street in South Glens Falls. Art and crafting were part of her family heritage, her and her sisters were known for talents as a seamstress and making dolls. Some of those dolls are still cherished by family and friends who they were gifted to. Dolly was also a talented cook who made delicious meals for her family and separate diabetic meals for her husband. She also was known for her iced tea, every summer family, friends and neighborhood children would come over just for a sip. She lived most of her adult life in South Glens Falls, until her husband passed away and she moved in with her best friend.
Dolly also enjoyed playing bingo with her husband and going to various casinos with sister in law, Lorraine Jarvis. Dolly and Lorraine were known as Thelma and Louise. Dolly also loved her pug, Ty and her two cats, Daisy and Pickles.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Janice Burch, her brothers, Marshall Jarvis and Richard Jarvis, her brother in law John Monroe and her best friend Kathy Hughes.
She is survived by her three children, Kai Shane of Oakland, California, Rona Williams-Denton and her husband, Ken, of Warrensburg and Glenn Williams and his wife, Wanda, of LaGrange, Ohio; her four grandchildren, Nicole Williams, Matthew Williams, Steven Williams and Alexander Williams, all of LaGrange, Ohio; her sister, Jeannine Monroe of Glens Falls; her sisters in law, Lorraine Jarvis of Queensbury and Barbara Jarvis of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will at the Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be sent the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205 or the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza #505, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.