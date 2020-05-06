Dolores 'Dolly' Williams

Dolly worked for several years as a window decorator at Montgomery Ward in Glens Falls. She carried her love and talent of decorating to her own home. She would take great care and joy in decorating her window and porch for every season including the Balloon Festival at her home on Hudson Street in South Glens Falls. Art and crafting were part of her family heritage, her and her sisters were known for talents as a seamstress and making dolls. Some of those dolls are still cherished by family and friends who they were gifted to. Dolly was also a talented cook who made delicious meals for her family and separate diabetic meals for her husband. She also was known for her iced tea, every summer family, friends and neighborhood children would come over just for a sip. She lived most of her adult life in South Glens Falls, until her husband passed away and she moved in with her best friend.