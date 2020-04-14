Doloras P. Scheff
Doloras P. Scheff

Sept. 4, 1940 — April 10, 2020

BROADALBIN — Doloras P. Scheff, 79, of Crooked Street, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her granddaughter’s home in Milton, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 4, 1940 in Hadley, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Shippee) Scheff.

Doloras attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She was employed for Tuff-lite in Ballston Spa and at BJ’s in Wilton. She also cleaned homes for several years.

Doloras enjoyed crafts, crocheting and quilting, and making decorative hats, afghans, and Christmas presents for her family.

She also enjoyed John Wayne movies and George Straight.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her five siblings, Charles, Henry, Cecil, Ruth and Voletta.

Survivors include five children, Elmer Newton Jr., Jacqueline Newton (Michael Campney), Susanna Newton, Christina Stewart (John) and Michelle Lamontain; 11 grandchildren, Cynthia Boghosian (Darian), Samantha Newton, Desiree Johnson (Paul Natale), Constance Waugh, Jacqueline Knowles (Mark), Jonathan Mulford, Emily Newton-McKeon, Kaylona LaPier, Paisley Childress, Jordan Manasseri, and Bella Stewart; nine great-grandchildren, Savannah, Serene, Sophie, Shane, Alexa, Natalia, Darian, Arianna, and Cameron; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Allie, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Doloras during her illness.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

