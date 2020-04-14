× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 4, 1940 — April 10, 2020

BROADALBIN — Doloras P. Scheff, 79, of Crooked Street, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her granddaughter’s home in Milton, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 4, 1940 in Hadley, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Shippee) Scheff.

Doloras attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She was employed for Tuff-lite in Ballston Spa and at BJ’s in Wilton. She also cleaned homes for several years.

Doloras enjoyed crafts, crocheting and quilting, and making decorative hats, afghans, and Christmas presents for her family.

She also enjoyed John Wayne movies and George Straight.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her five siblings, Charles, Henry, Cecil, Ruth and Voletta.