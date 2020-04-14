Sept. 4, 1940 — April 10, 2020
BROADALBIN — Doloras P. Scheff, 79, of Crooked Street, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her granddaughter’s home in Milton, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Sept. 4, 1940 in Hadley, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Shippee) Scheff.
Doloras attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.
She was employed for Tuff-lite in Ballston Spa and at BJ’s in Wilton. She also cleaned homes for several years.
Doloras enjoyed crafts, crocheting and quilting, and making decorative hats, afghans, and Christmas presents for her family.
She also enjoyed John Wayne movies and George Straight.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her five siblings, Charles, Henry, Cecil, Ruth and Voletta.
Survivors include five children, Elmer Newton Jr., Jacqueline Newton (Michael Campney), Susanna Newton, Christina Stewart (John) and Michelle Lamontain; 11 grandchildren, Cynthia Boghosian (Darian), Samantha Newton, Desiree Johnson (Paul Natale), Constance Waugh, Jacqueline Knowles (Mark), Jonathan Mulford, Emily Newton-McKeon, Kaylona LaPier, Paisley Childress, Jordan Manasseri, and Bella Stewart; nine great-grandchildren, Savannah, Serene, Sophie, Shane, Alexa, Natalia, Darian, Arianna, and Cameron; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Allie, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Doloras during her illness.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.