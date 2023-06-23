Jan. 24, 1940—June 20, 2023
GREENWICH — Dixie M. Carpenter, 83, a resident of County Route 113 in Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Fort Hudson Health Care Center in Fort Edward.
Born Jan. 24, 1940 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Kathryn (LaVoy) Flanders.
Dixie was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and had worked for Met Life in Albany until she retired. She then worked for Maroun Insurance Agency in Tupper Lake for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David F. Carpenter and her brother, Will LaVoy and two nephews: Tim and Jeff LaVoy.
Survivors include special nephew, niece and caregiver, Louis Flanders, Jr. (Tena) and their children: Morgan and David (Krista); as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; three brothers: Louis E. Flanders, Sr. (Laurie), Kenneth Flanders, and Paul Flanders, Sr. (Kathy); and her extended family the Aldridge’s and the Deyoe’s.
A graveside service will be held at noon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Her family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of G-Wing at Fort Hudson for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Friends of Saratoga County Animal Shelter, PO Box 788, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or online at www.friendsofscas.org.
Online remembrances can be made at www.Flynnbrosinc.com.
