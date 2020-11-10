Dirck Dey Harrison

Dirck spent his winter weekends on the ski slopes enjoying one of his true passions. He started skiing at the age of seven and continued until the age of 80. During these years, he volunteered on Mt. Otsego Ski Patrol and Hickory Hill Ski Patrol. He also served on Hickory Hill Board of Directors from 1959 to 1970 and held the position of President for the year of 1965. He passed his love of skiing to his children and grandchildren. When there wasn’t snow on the ground, Dirck also loved to sail starting from the age of 10 until his 80’s. He owned several boats and entered many races. He also enjoyed a lifetime of tennis and in later years, golf.

But, his greatest passion following his retirement was restoring furniture from stripping and refinishing a wide variety of antiques to caning and rushing chairs. Many friends and family alike have his “creations” in their homes today.

While indeed the renaissance man through his adult life, he always had a special place for his immediate family. From caring for his wife, Joyce, as she dealt with Alzheimer’s Disease, to his unique relationship with all his kids and grandkids, he truly treasured his time with family and friends. As one of his granddaughters stated recently,