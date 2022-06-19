"Dinny" Henry H. Allen

Jan. 29, 1948—June 9, 2022

ARGYLE — Our dear Dinny suffered a heart attack and went on to the big fishing hole in the sky on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022. He was 74 years old.

Dinny was born on Jan. 29, 1948, at Benedict Memorial Hospital in Ballston Spa, NY. He was the first of six children born to Raymond and Henrietta (TerSla) Allen Morris. He was raised in Hudson Falls, NY and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1967.

He was at his best when he was camping and in tune with nature. He and his brothers were involved in scouting during their teen years, and it was a proud moment when all three of the Allen brothers: Dinny, Billy, and Donald, all earned their Eagle Scout Awards in August of 1967.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion in 1967 and served in the Seabees for four years. During that time, he earned the National Defense Medal, Expert (Rifleman) Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. BU3 H.H. Allen was with the Detail Kangroo Battalion stationed at Bien Hoa Air Base, Republic of Vietnam, until his discharge in March of 1971. He returned to us unharmed, but not unaffected by his war time tour of duty. Dinny was a member of the American Legion Post 574, Hudson Falls.

Following active service, Dinny traveled for many years working with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, He worked in the maintenance department as a Millwright for Finch Pruyn Paper in Glens Falls and was a member of UBC Millwrights. In his retirement he worked on the road and in the shop for Zayachek Mechanical as tool tech and was considered the company “MacGyver.”

Dinny was a kind and tender-hearted man who wore his feelings on his sleeve. To know him was to love him. He had a way of taking on others struggles as his own to help carry the load. His compassion, empathy, blue jeans, plaid shirts, and mustache were trademark features. He was an environmentalist at heart — a collector of all things still useful. He was a talented carpenter and musician, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cribbage, and horseshoes. Puzzles and reading kept his mind sharp so that he could laugh and tell his favorite joke-of-the-week at his beloved family gatherings. He shared his heart with others, and he truly enjoyed cooking for them. He loved to plan and pull pranks and uplift everyone’s spirits. He had many friends and fun memories. The world is a better place for having had Dinny in it.

He resided in South Glens Falls for many years with his wife and love of his life Patricia Tucker Zayachek Allen whom he married in 1980. They later moved to Argyle for his “retirement years.” They lovingly raised three children together, Mike and Beth Zayachek and Joe Allen. Dinny loved being a dad, and adored being Grandpa, Poppy, and Pop-Pop.

He had a wonderful connection with little ones, and they had a natural affinity for him. He made forever memories for his children and grandchildren, whether fishing off a pier or trying to keep warm in his ice-fishing shanty. Riding around in the back fields on his four-wheeler, and special days of strawberry picking, were not only marker-events in the children’s lives but brought him untold joy.

Dinny is survived by his wife Patricia Allen; their children, and partners: Michael Zayachek (Janie), Bethanie Zayachek (Rich), and Joseph (Jeanette) Allen; their grandchildren: Zackary Zayachek (Bri), Owen Ponda, Ariona Mallory (Hunter), Dane Mallory, Calijah Howk (Mike), Cheyanne Morrill, Kaitlyn Mulligan, and Zoey Allen; his siblings: William Allen (Mary), Donald Allen (Anne), Judy Allen Mackay (Dave), and Janet Allen (Dan); his sisters-in-law: Kathy Phillips, Brenda (Brad) Viehmann, Marybeth (Tim) Snowball; and his brothers-in-law: David Perkins, Steven (Debbie) Tucker, Brian (Mary) Tucker and Jeffery Tucker (Keri). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew.

He was predeceased by his mother Henrietta TerSla Allen Morris, and father Raymond Allen, his sister Deborah Allen Perkins, his brother-in-law Michael Phillips, and his beloved bird Rainbow.

Services will be held at a time to be announced.

The family would like to thank the Fort Edward and Argyle rescue squads, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department; Dinny’s treating physicians, Dr. Alexandra Aarons, Dr. Peter Gray, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, Dr. Surendra Nevatia, and their staffs; and the many friends who loved and supported Dinny throughout his life with us.

In honor of Dinny’s loving and accepting heart, the family request that donations be made to South High Marathon Dance (proceeds go to needy families or charities), the American Legion Post 574, The Reading League-Science of Reading, Syracuse, NY, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.