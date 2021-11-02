Mar. 7, 1947—Oct. 31, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Dianne (Harriman) Graham, loving wife, mother, grandma, gigi, as well as dear sister, aunt, teacher and friend, 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

Born on March 7, 1947, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie and Clifton Harriman.

Dianne’s family including her seven brothers and sisters who grew up primarily living on Vaughn Road. Dianne graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1964 and soon after married the love of her life, Bud.

Dianne was married to Bernard (Bud) Graham for 56 years, they were childhood sweethearts. They have three daughters and a family that has such a loving strong bond that was built on faith and love. Many of her daughter’s friends considered her a second mother.

Dianne and Bud ran Van Aernem’s Dairy successfully for many years, including a home delivery service, one of the last in existence. Bud delivered the milk and Dianne did the book work.

Dianne worked for BOCES as a teaching assistant in many program areas, retiring in 2011, after 33 years of service to the kids. She loved the children she worked with and had a significant impact on many of them. Her loving nature and willingness to mentor children of all backgrounds made her a favorite and adviser to many. Dianne had many friends and colleagues through the BOCES program. She loved to get together with the “girls” to have some silly fun and laughter outside of work, even after retiring.

Dianne was a 4-H and Girl Scout leader while her daughters were growing up. She enjoyed working the 4-H food booth at the Washington County Fair with her daughters and other kids for a number of years. She loved to show how she cared by baking for family and friends. For any occasion she would bring something and knew everyone’s favorites.

Dianne, Bud and the girls attended Sunday Mass at St. Mary/ St. Paul in Hudson Falls almost every Sunday.

Dianne was an active member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, assisting in several banquets and celebrations, throughout the years. Dianne was proud to have served as the Chaplain, representing auxiliary and fire company members.

Mom was devoted to her family as much as they were to her. She had a great love of the ocean, especially York Beach, Maine, and shared that love with her parents, siblings, cousins, children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a few of her daughter’s friends. She even helped make camping in a hurricane in Maine a fun and unforgettable adventure one year for her daughters and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Charles and Robert Harriman, her in-laws, William and Bernice Graham and her brothers-in-law, Otis Barber and Terry Bennett.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Bud Graham; her daughters: Michelle Plummer and her husband, Timothy, Amy Donnelly and her husband, Jeff, Lori Marruffo and her significant other, David Bodak; her siblings: Etta Barber, Cliftene Pettit, Clifton Harriman, Rosalie McGowan and Anita Bennett; Dianne was a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Erica, Richard, Timothy, Jordan, James, Matthew and Jeffry; and five great-grandchildren: Riley, Morgan, Dakota, Lola and Jacquelyn; she adored her many nieces; nephews and their extended families.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

Dianne’s family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association – Team Dianne, Http://act.alz.org/goto/teamdianne or mail to: Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Team Dianne Graham, Albany, NY 12205 or the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.