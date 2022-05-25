Dianna Lee Steidinger

June 12, 1957—May 14, 2022

CRESTVIEW, FL — Dianna Steidinger, 64, of Crestview, FL, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2022, from Crestview Rehab Facility, Crestview, FL. Dianna was born June 12, 1957, to Walter Curren and Charlotte Curren at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY. She graduated as valedictorian of her senior class at Bolton Central School in 1975. She went on to receive her degree in education, graduating from SUNY Oswego in 1979, and received her master’s in education from SUNY Albany in 1982.

Dianna so greatly loved children, and this was reflected through her being an excellent elementary teacher at Whitehall Central School in Whitehall, NY for 30 years.

Dianna married her greatly devoted partner, Walter Steidinger, on May 27, 1989. They always enjoyed doing things together, one being, building their homes in Diamond Point. After retirement, they bought their home in Crestview, FL, living there in the colder months — “snow birding” for seven years, then living year-round in Florida. Recently a new home was being built for them on Lake Talquin in Florida.

Dianna is survived by her loving husband Walt; sister Cindy (Bill) Johnson; brother, David (Sheila) Curren; and sister, Dr. Valerie Curren; nephews: David Curren, Jr., Matthew (Nicole) Curren; and niece Faith Johnson; great-nephew, Tristan McIntyre; and great-nieces: Chelsey Curren and Sophia Johnson; step-mother Carolyn Curren; along with a number of cousins, an uncle, and a couple of aunts.

Dianna had a few favorite hobbies and interests of which she had much talent, and she willingly shared the products of her creations with family, church family, students, friends, and others, bringing them much joy.

These included being an excellent cook, planning many special festive and meaningful family gatherings, making beautiful quilts and other hand crafts, having a beautiful singing voice, creating attractive flower beds, and being a faithful and loving servant to the Lord through the Bolton Community Church in Bolton Landing, NY and the Antioch Baptist Church in Crestview, FL.

A Celebration of Life for Dianna will be held at the Bolton Community Church, 5 Horicon Ave., Bolton Landing, NY on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at the Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton Landing, NY, following the service. Further celebration of Dianna’s life will be held at the Bolton Conservation Club, Edgecomb Pond Rd., Bolton Landing, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, Inc., 1605 Goularte Pl., Freemont, CA 94539-7241—SP-foundation.org.