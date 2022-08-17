July 1, 1974 -Aug. 15, 2022
LAKE LUZERNE — Dianna L. Harris, 48, of River Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born on July 1, 1974, in Carmel, NY she was the daughter of Dianna L. (Gorman) Harris and the late Donald R. Harris.
She enjoyed going for drives, shopping, Disneyland, soda, her TV programs, and especially liked helping her mom with household chores.
Dianna is survived by her loving mother, Dianna Harris. She was a special sister and sister-in-law to: Dawn Wood, Donald, Dean (Marjorie) and Dirk (Sonja) Harris. She was a special aunt to: Timothy and Ryan Hanlon, Garrett Wood, Hailey and Chad Harris; and a great-aunt to Delaney Jane Hanlon.
Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Committal services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Dianna’s family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice and Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service for the loving service they provided her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dianna’s memory to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, PO Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
