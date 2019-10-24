Jan. 16, 1947 — Oct. 21, 2019
PAWLET, Vt. — Diann L. Hammond-Mason of Pawlet, Vermont passed into the Lord’s hands unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, with her loving family by her side at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.
Diann was born on Jan. 16, 1947 in Granville, the daughter of Robert J. and Laura (Hicks) Croff.
She grew up on the family’s dairy farms in Rupert and later in West Pawlet, where she became a loving mother. An avid gardener, she was meticulous with her interior decorating and her love of sewing projects to share with her family and friends.
Diann started out as a successful sales representative for Avon products. She also worked for many years at the J. H. Guild Co., Inc and for the Fossel couple in Rupert. She worked for 10 years at Orvis and many of the last few years at Mountain Weavers in Dorset.
She was a doting grandma to her grandchildren and loved spending quality time with each one of them, including visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Connecticut. For years, she and Kevin enjoyed their special vacation trips to York and Wells, Maine, at times including other family members.
Diann, being a true “Vermonter,” was ambitious in educating others of the local history in her surrounding community, maple sugaring season days; and she knew where the best berry patches were to be found.
She was devoted to her religious beliefs and to her fellow parishioners.
She loved the monthly family card games full of laughter and she enjoyed making her famous shrimp salad and “like lasagna” dishes for all to share. Diann always felt blessed to have a large, close extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Croff and Laura Edwards; her beloved brother, Robert W. Croff; sister, Patricia Folder; her bonus dad, Francis Edwards; her bonus mom, Geneva Croff; and her bonus siblings, Gordon, Leonard and Harold Buffum; and brother-in-law, Donnie Ballard and her companion, Dolly. She was recently predeceased by her former husband of 32 years and father of her three children, Donald Hammond.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 14 years, Kevin Mason of Pawlet; her daughters, Christina (Bob) DiTullio of Morris, Connecticut and Bert (Mike) Dennison of Middle Granville; a son, Jason (Vicky) Hammond of Greenwich; and bonus daughters, Kendra Mason of Yelm, Washington and Jennifer (Kyle) Mason-Abrahamovich of Salisbury, Vermont. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Laura DeJulia Wolf of Chicago, Heather Clark of Connecticut, Lindsay DiTullio of Connecticut, Mike Dennison II of South Carolina, Courtney Dennison of Hebron, Frederica Murphy of Greenwich, Jason Hammond II of Pawlet, Vermont and Jordan Hammond of North Carolina; three bonus grandchildren, Alejandra Mason, Elise and Dominick Abrahamovich; five great-grandchildren, Dakota and Remi Clark, Jadon Dennison, Kyra and Devin Murphy; her brother, John Edwards; and sisters, Estelle (Doug) Leach, Donna Ballard and Joan (Chuck) Burch; sister-in-law, Rita Buffum and her companion, Molly.
Diann’s family extends a sincere thank you to the entire team of UVM Medical Center, Miller 5 physicians, nurses and staff who tended to her care, especially Treyvon and Shannon.
A celebration of Diann’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Middletown Springs Community Church, On the Green in Middletown Springs with the Rev. Matthews George presiding. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, Vermont. The celebration of her life will continue at the VFW Pavilion on North Street in Granville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Step Pregnancy Center, 20 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
