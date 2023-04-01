Nov. 3, 1948—March 29, 2023
HUDSON FALLS — Diane (Vincent) MacIntosh, 74, of Notre Dame Street, passed away at 9:45 a.m. at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Born on Nov. 3, 1948, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Kathleen M. (Kernan) Vincent.
In 1966, Diane graduated from the Mohonasen High School, and in 1970, she received her BS degree from SUNY Oswego, and in 1980, her MS degree from Russell Sage College.
After graduating from SUNY Oswego in 1970, Diane taught first, third and fourth grades in the Hudson Falls School System, retiring in 2003, after a 33-year career in teaching.
On April 15, 1989, she married Douglas C. MacIntosh at the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls.
Her many enjoyments include needle work, walking, bicycling, reading, music, gardening and traveling throughout the world with her husband, Doug.
Diane was a member of the BETA SIGMA PHI Sorority and the Glens Falls Operetta Club. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls, where she was a Sunday school teacher, served as an Elder, was on the Session, sang in the choir and was active in the Women’s Association. Diane also served on the Executive Board of the Hudson Falls Teachers Association and was a literacy volunteer tutor.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandmother, Frances Burke and her husband, Douglas C. MacIntosh.
Survivors include her brother, Bruce Vincent and his wife, Connie of Tilamook, OR; a niece; and a nephew.
Friends may call on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls, with the Rev. Michael Plank, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will be later in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
