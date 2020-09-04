Dec. 24, 1930 — Aug. 31, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Diane Nelson Cowan, 89, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at her home at Cleverdale on Lake George.

Born on Dec. 24, 1930, in Manlius. She was the youngest of two children to Adele Bigham Nelson and Wayne M Nelson.

Diane was a loving, caring an extremely giving person who always put her family and friends first. There was nothing that she would not do to make others happy.

After graduating from La Salle College, Diane was a licensed insurance agent in Syracuse where she met her husband Bob at The Continental Insurance Company. After marrying in Cazenovia, Bob and Diane settled in Queensbury to raise their family. Diane was a “stay at home” mom where staying at home was the least of what she did.

Diane was an ambassador to swimming exemplified by her kids swimming success, having started the Queensbury High School girls swim team and in her 60s she set a national record for the mile in masters swimming.