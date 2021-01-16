Diane Marie DeMass

June 5, 1947—Jan. 12, 2021
GLENS FALLS – Diane Marie (Caswell) DeMass, 73, of Glens Falls passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Born in Troy on June 5, 1947, Diane is the daughter of the late Donald T. and Mabel (Grenier) Caswell.
She was a 1965 graduate of Catholic Central High School. After graduation, she began employment as a personal secretary with short hand, dictation, and typing skills.
Later, with the birth of a handicapped daughter, she became a totally 24/7 devoted caregiver. For a short time, she drove a transport bus for handicapped children and worked as a substitute teacher’s assistant at Prospect Center in Queensbury.
Di was totally immersed in the 1950’s culture, which was reflected in every imaginable thing in her home. Her pride and joy was a pink and white 1956 Ford Victoria, with Marilyn Monroe in the back seat and Peggy Sue in the front, she proudly presented at car shows and events.
Di was an avid NY Yankee fan with her favorite player being Mickey Mantle, whose #7 Jersey she proudly wore while attending a game in Yankee Stadium (a special thanks to Flomatic Valve and employees for giving her such a memorable day).
Later in life, while able, Di loved to travel through the southern states, visit historical sites, antique shops, and flea markets. Her favorite state was Tennessee and she absolutely cherished the Blue Ridge Mountains.
A totally devoted wife and when seen out and about was always hand in hand with her man.
In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by a daughter, Heather Ann; her brother, Donny Caswell, and mother-in-law, Alice Tiff.
Survivors include her husband, Larry of 26 years; her daughters: Lisa A. Williams of Irmo, SC and Amber DeMass of Ticonderoga; her grandchildren: Natasha (Greg) Shaw, Brianna (Michael) Lever, Hannah Williams, and McKayla Williams; her great-grandchildren: Madeline Shaw and William Shaw; her brother, Tom (Kathy) Caswell; her brother-in-law, Robert (Christine) DeMass; her sisters-in-law: Alberta (Paul) Richardson and Phyllis Byrd; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; her very special and dear friend, Elaine Lancette; and her constant four legged companion, Kricket.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury following all NYS mandates; including 40 person maximum capacity, social distancing, and masks are required.
Funeral and burial will take place in the spring at Glens Falls Cemetery, Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
