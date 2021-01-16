Diane Marie DeMass

June 5, 1947—Jan. 12, 2021

GLENS FALLS – Diane Marie (Caswell) DeMass, 73, of Glens Falls passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Born in Troy on June 5, 1947, Diane is the daughter of the late Donald T. and Mabel (Grenier) Caswell.

She was a 1965 graduate of Catholic Central High School. After graduation, she began employment as a personal secretary with short hand, dictation, and typing skills.

Later, with the birth of a handicapped daughter, she became a totally 24/7 devoted caregiver. For a short time, she drove a transport bus for handicapped children and worked as a substitute teacher’s assistant at Prospect Center in Queensbury.

Di was totally immersed in the 1950’s culture, which was reflected in every imaginable thing in her home. Her pride and joy was a pink and white 1956 Ford Victoria, with Marilyn Monroe in the back seat and Peggy Sue in the front, she proudly presented at car shows and events.

Di was an avid NY Yankee fan with her favorite player being Mickey Mantle, whose #7 Jersey she proudly wore while attending a game in Yankee Stadium (a special thanks to Flomatic Valve and employees for giving her such a memorable day).