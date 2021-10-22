April 27, 1937—Oct. 17, 2021

CANANDAIGUA — Diane Marguerite Waterhouse, mother to five children and four stepchildren, grandmother to 13 grandchildren and friend to many, passed away after a brief illness on October 17, 2021 at the age of 84.

Diane is survived by son Thomas (Joanne) Kugler (Alex and Whitney); daughter Patricia (Patrick) O’Hara (Kaitlin and Lauren); son Lee James (Paul Teixeira) Kugler (Anthony); son Chris (Melissa) Kugler (Aiden and Cooper); and son Richard Kugler. Diane is also survived by daughter-in-law, Anne Kugler (Lindsey and Rachel); stepchildren: Michael (Jan) Waterhouse (Anna and Eli), Dawn Wenner (Casey), Cynthia (Rob) Joyner (Chris), and Kyle Waterhouse. In addition, Diane is also survived by sisters: Joan (Millard) Flint and Adrienne (Bob) Santore; and sister-in-law Bonnie Doran and their families. Diane is predeceased by husband Bill Waterhouse, brother John Doran and stepson, Chris Waterhouse.

Diane was born on April 27, 1937 to parents John and Marguerite Doran of Schuylerville, NY. Diane graduated with honors from Schuylerville High School in 1955. In addition to being a devoted mother, Diane spent many years working as a teacher’s aide in the Argyle Central School District and later as a secretary at the NY State Department of Corrections.

In 1994, Diane and husband Bill Waterhouse relocated from Lake Luzerne, NY to Naples, FL, where for the next 25 years they enjoyed their retirement to the fullest with an amazing circle of friends. One of Diane’s greatest joys while living there was her time spent at the beach, looking for sand dollars and other beautiful sea shells. Diane and Bill’s time in Florida was spent in the company of many dear friends, where cocktail hour started at 4:00 p.m. sharp every day.

Diane was fortunate to be surrounded by family in her final days at Hospeace House in Naples, NY. The family will gather together in Naples, FL next spring to celebrate Diane’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospeace House, 7824 West Hollow Road, Naples, NY 14512 or FFT Senior Communities, 1 Ferris Hills, Canandaigua NY, 14424.

Arrangements entrusted to Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home, Rochester NY.