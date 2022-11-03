July 24, 1964—Oct. 30, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Diane M. (Smith) Petteys, 58, of Lake Luzerne unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 30, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1964, and grew up in Corinth, NY.

Diane married her high school sweetheart Eugene Petteys, Jr., where she first met him while she in Jr. Squad, and Geno was in the Corinth Emergency Squad. They wed on July 12, 1986, in Corinth and were happily married for the last 36 years where they resided in Lake Luzerne. Together they had three wonderful kids.

Diane enjoyed being with her family and her grandchildren, who brought her immense joy. Diane also thoroughly enjoyed Halloween and watching Halloween movies and all things spooky (did not matter what time of year) as well as watching her favorite birds, cardinals, blue birds, and all the deer that would visit.

Diane was a stay-at-home mom and had also worked at Hannaford before retiring due to her health. Diane then started to watch one of her grandkids a couple days a week up until her passing.

Diane is survived by her husband, Eugene Petteys; her children: Stefanie Petteys of Lake Luzerne, Matthew Petteys (Amanda) of Fort Ann, Stacy Santell (Eric) of Greenfield Center; grandchildren: Avery Jane Santell, Nathaniel George Petteys, Eleanor Rose Petteys, and Samuel Mason Santell; her brothers: Christopher Smith (Cathy) of Corinth, and Daryl Smith (Sandy) of Corinth; mother and father-in-law, Eugene and Nina Petteys of Hadley; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Diane was predeceased by her loving parents, Alberta (Santos) Smith and Thomas Smith; her two brothers: Joseph and Jeff Smith, her sister, Sue Groff (Larry) and her nephew Justin Shipski. As well as her beloved pets, her cat Precious, and her beagles: Max and Molly.

Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.