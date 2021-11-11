SARATOGA — Diane M. Shaw, resident of Wesley Health Care Center on Lawrence Street in Saratoga Springs, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the age of 63. She was the daughter of Pauline Shaw and Robert Shaw.

Diane lived at Wesley Health Care Center for 33 years and had many wonderful caregivers over the years who truly loved her and enjoyed her sense of humor. Even in some of the toughest times Diane was always able to smile and give a thumbs up or a finger wave. She was very loved by many.

Even though Diane wasn’t able to communicate in the typical way, she never had any trouble making people understand what she had to say, and she clearly had a lot to say. Diane was very courageous and had a very strong will to live, which she demonstrated many times over the years following her accident in 1986.

Diane was an avid animal lover who enjoyed cats, calm dogs and watching horse racing on television. The animals seemed to sense her calm and gentle manner. Diane also was fond of playing cards and games. She especially relished winning, which she most always did. She took pleasure in celebrating the holidays and decorated her room with gusto. Diane was a vivacious woman who brought much joy to those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Diane is survived by her mother and father; brother Doug Shaw (Sylvia); sister Janie Cornell (Alan); niece Terri Mahanor (Mike) of Eaton, NH, (Elizabeth, Emily, Mitchel, and Anna); nephew Jeff Shaw (Debbie) of Gansevoort, (Blaine and Angelia, Karley, and McKenna of Salem; Brenden and Katie of Ft. Edward); niece Wendy Loftus of Gansevoort (Jonathan, Nicolas and David); niece Cindy (Chad) Prevost of Palm Harbor, FL (Matthew and Denisse (Aria), Larissa and Dustin).

Visiting hours for the family will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hour at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Gansevoort Cemetery following the service.

Donations in Diane’s memory may be given to the Fortsville Methodist Church UMW (United Methodist Women), 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or to Wesley Health Care Enrichment Fund, 131 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

