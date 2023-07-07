GLENS FALLS — Diane M. Scofield, 70, of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Riverside Nursing Home in Castleton. She had a short battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Diane worked many years at CNA Insurance Company on Glen Street before retiring. She also served as a Supervisor at several other jobs over the years. She loved to work, met many people and made many friends over the years. Diane was also past President at the Queensbury Auxiliary Post #6196.

Diane loved taking trips, going shopping and out to eat. She loved spending time with her boyfriend, Nelson Chase. We cannot thank him enough for all the love and happiness he gave her over the years. Diane was always helping anyone who needed support and was always happy to be able to help them. She was a great sister and we will miss her so much.

Her parents, Gertrude and George V. Scofield; her sister, Linda Abramowitz and her husband, Butch Abramowitz, all predecease her.

Survivors include her two sisters: Cathy Scofield and Pam Scofield; and her brother, Edward Scofield; her nephew, Nathan Benway and his girlfriend, Stephanie Satcher; and a great-niece, Torvi Rose Benway. She is also survived by her loving boyfriend, Nelson Chase; and three aunts: Lillian Phinney, Mae Wood and Phyllis Herrington; along with several cousins.

As per Diane’s request, there will be no services.

Those who wish may make donations in her name to the Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.