April 7, 1947 — June 20, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Diane Lynn Morrow, of Evergreen Lane, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home at the age of 73.
Born April 7, 1947 in Albany, she was the daughter of Gerald and Helen (Kerrigan) Hammond.
In her younger years, Diane enjoyed dancing. More recently, she loved living at The Cedars where she met a group of ladies that spent time together, going to lunch and taking walks. Most of all, Diane loved her family.
In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her husband, Harold Morrow Jr.; a grandson, Joshua Scott VanArnum; and a brother, Michael Hammond.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Harold Morrow III (Bernie) and Lisa (Floyd) Bombard; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kati) VanArnum and Damian VanArnum; a great grandson, Nicholas VanArnum Jr.; also a very special friend, Bobbi Jo Wendall.
At her request, there are no public services.
Diane was laid to rest with her husband at Green Ridge Cemetery in Saratoga.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Lynn Keill for her loving care. Lynn, you went above and beyond for my family and it will always be remembered.
In loving memory of Diane contributions may be made to SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
