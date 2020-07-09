QUEENSBURY — Diane L. Harris passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2020. Diane was born on January 20, 1950 in Catskill. She was a graduate of Colonie Central High School class of 1968, and enjoyed her time working at a daycare in Colonie for many years and often reminisced fondly about her time there. Diane was a loving member of the church of the King family in Queensbury and enjoyed her weekly bible study group. Diane was a talented artist who loved to draw and enjoyed attending art classes at studio art in Glens Falls.