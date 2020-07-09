Diane L. Harris
0 entries

Diane L. Harris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 20, 1950 — July 5, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Diane L. Harris passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2020. Diane was born on January 20, 1950 in Catskill. She was a graduate of Colonie Central High School class of 1968, and enjoyed her time working at a daycare in Colonie for many years and often reminisced fondly about her time there. Diane was a loving member of the church of the King family in Queensbury and enjoyed her weekly bible study group. Diane was a talented artist who loved to draw and enjoyed attending art classes at studio art in Glens Falls.

She is predeceased by her parents, Grace E. Harris and Nelson E. Harris; as well as a niece, Kathleen Sullivan.

Diane is survived by her brothers, Nelson (Diana) Harris, Glenn Harris, Gordon Harris, Bruce (Shirley) Harris; her sister, Cathy Byrne; her nieces, Stacey (Pat) Thornton, Mellissa (Carl) Kovatchitch, Megan Harris, Makayla Byrne and nephew John Sullivan; as well as three beautiful great nieces. She is already greatly missed by her many loved ones.

For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News