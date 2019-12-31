Feb. 6, 1954 — Dec. 27, 2019 GREENWICH/MELBOURNE, Fla. — Diane Francis Tracy, 65, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at her home in Melbourne, Florida, with her brother by her side.

She was born Feb. 6, 1954 in Cambridge, New York, to the late Kenneth and Grace (Rose) Tracy.

Diane graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1972, attended SUNY Cobleskill and worked for Washington County and the family business Greenwich Ready Mix. At an early age, Diane was a free-spirited lively person who loved to travel, she moved to California and worked for the Pacific Gas and Electric Co., eventually returning to Greenwich, before moving to NYC in pursuit of her theatrical music career.

Her early roots in the church instilled a love for music and singing in the choir. In NYC, she studied opera and was involved in many off-Broadway musical productions even traveling with the off-Broadway production of the Wizard of Oz performing as Glenda. She even backed up a prominent opera singer in the Saratoga region.