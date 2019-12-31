Feb. 6, 1954 — Dec. 27, 2019 GREENWICH/MELBOURNE, Fla. — Diane Francis Tracy, 65, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at her home in Melbourne, Florida, with her brother by her side.
She was born Feb. 6, 1954 in Cambridge, New York, to the late Kenneth and Grace (Rose) Tracy.
Diane graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1972, attended SUNY Cobleskill and worked for Washington County and the family business Greenwich Ready Mix. At an early age, Diane was a free-spirited lively person who loved to travel, she moved to California and worked for the Pacific Gas and Electric Co., eventually returning to Greenwich, before moving to NYC in pursuit of her theatrical music career.
Her early roots in the church instilled a love for music and singing in the choir. In NYC, she studied opera and was involved in many off-Broadway musical productions even traveling with the off-Broadway production of the Wizard of Oz performing as Glenda. She even backed up a prominent opera singer in the Saratoga region.
She eventually found her permanent home in Melbourne, Florida, where she sold real estate and was very involved in her church and its choir. Her church choir traveled to England and Europe to perform. She certainly was a world traveler who lived for each and every life experience God granted her.
Family was everything to Diane, even though she was never punctual she loved entertaining and singing to provide her family joy, the funny stories and memories of her will be greatly missed.
She loved to collect angel figurines and the family takes great comfort knowing that she is now in the comfort of God’s kingdom.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Audrey Tracy and brother-in-law, Frank Burkhead.
She is survived by her beloved siblings, Katherine Burkhead of Lincoln Hills, California, Kenneth (Carol) Tracy Jr. of Greenwich, Charles (Katherine) Tracy of Argyle, Scott (Lori) Tracy of Greenwich; her nieces and nephews who knew her as DI DI!, Cheryl, Joann, Colleen, Jennifer, Michael, Daniel, Paul, Shannon and Chelsea; several great nieces and nephews; her beloved cat, Precious; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Spring burial will be announced at a later date and will take place in the family plot in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donation’s in Diane’s name may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 1 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
